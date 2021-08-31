Body found in Chicot County has been identified

CHICOT COUNTY, Ark. ( KTVE/KARD) — A decomposed body found in Chicot County by Arkansas State Police on Saturday, August 28 has been identified.

According to the Arkansas State Police, the body of 32 year-old Shenita Hicks of Lake Providence, Louisiana was found south of Lake Village alongside U.S. Highway 65.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division have been in contact today with deputies of the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Department as the investigation continues to discover the manner, cause of death and where Hicks’ death took place.