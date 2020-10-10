Homes and businesses in Union County lit with blue lights to support law enforcement officers

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Peacemakers of El Dorado and Union County Support Group are asking the public to show their support for law encforcement officers by turning every light in Union County blue.

The ministry started doing this in June in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Then, very quickly after, one of the organizers said they also had mounted stress from the political and racial tension. This show of support hopes to spread love and positivty to these officers.

You can post your pictures and view other photos by going to the Peacemakers of El Dorado and Union County, Arkansas support group on Facebook.