Black couple sues over social distancing fight at steakhouse

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Black couple who got into a fight with white customers at a Little Rock steakhouse who weren’t wearing masks and stood too close have filed a lawsuit accusing the restaurant of discrimination and not enforcing coronavirus safety rules.

The federal lawsuit filed Thursday stems from a June 27 confrontation at the Saltgrass Steakhouse that was caught on cellphone video and widely shared on social media.

The couple is accusing the restaurant of negligence, racial discrimination and defamation over its handling of the fight.

The steakhouse’s parent company has called the lawsuit frivolous and says it had no role in the confrontation.