EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce website, the Big Top ‘Zerbini family‘ Circus will be at the Union County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, until Thursday, April 7. The Union County Fairgrounds is located at 1430 East 19th Street.

Organizers reported that one spectacular performance will be held every night at the event’s start time of 6:00 p.m. and it will end at 9:00 p.m. You can purchase tickets at the circus entrance or at their website. Online ticket sales are limited and end the day of the show at Noon.

There will be a 90 minute performance under the big top. The circus will have general admission seating on bleacher seats. Doors will open one hour before the show and the circus accepts both cash or credit.

According to the circus, the tickets are $15 per adult and each paid adult can bring one kid free with the coupon in the comments section of this Facebook post. The coupon is good for one child admission ages 4-years-old to 12-years-old and kids 3-years-old and under can enter free and do not need a ticket.

Additional children are $5 per child. There’s no need to print tickets, just save the picture of your purchase on your phone and show it at the entrance.