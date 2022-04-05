EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Big Top circus returns to the Union County Fairgrounds, Tuesday April 5th until Thursday April 7th.

The three-day event is hosted by the Zerbini Family Circus. Each night will consist of one spectacular ninety-minute performance starting at 6 PM.

Acts include performing horses, donkey’s, dogs, transforming cars and much more for the family to enjoy.

A family-friendly event for locals to experience a real circus under the Big Top right in their hometown.

Tickets are $15 per adult. Each paid adult can bring one kid free with the coupon. Coupons are good for admission of one child ages four through twelve. Kids under three, come in free and do not need a ticket. For additional children, tickets are $5 per child.

Tickets can be purchased online here.