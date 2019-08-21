Beloved Wife, Wendy Anderson, Passes Away After Battling Breast Cancer

(KARK) – (8/21/19) The disease Wendy Anderson battled so publicly is something that impacts many around the world.

According to Susan G. Komen, more and more young women are being diagnosed with breast cancer every day.

Arkansas is the sixth worst state for breast cancer mortality, and it’s something Wendy was trying to change.

Through her journey Coach Anderson posted updates on twitter, and the couple stayed very involved with Susan G. Komen and it’s cause.

See the video for the rest of her story.

