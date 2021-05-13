‘Barton Gives Back’ fundraiser raises nearly $6,000

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 5/13/21 — It was a fun day to enjoy the weather and give back.

That’s exactly what these students at Barton Junior High in El Dorado did. This is all part of their ‘Barton Gives Back’ program where students raise money to help those in need.

The fundraising initiative has been a tradition since after the El Dorado Promise was announced.

Over the last week, students purchased tickets in order to play various games and to buy food. Today, students raised nearly $6,000 which will support some of their classmates.

“We have a lot of students who are in good shape but we have a lot of students who need extra help. They need backpacks. They need clothing. They need food for holidays and things like that,” Andria Gleghorn said.

“They know that what they’re doing is giving back to their classmates and I think it’s make them more excited to be able to do that.”

The school also does fundraisers throughout the year to benefit those in need.