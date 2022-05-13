EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Students at Barton Junior High spent the day playing games and raising money to give back to their community.

That’s exactly what these students at Barton Junior High in El Dorado were apart of today. This is one of the ways the school gives back. ‘Barton Gives Back’ is a program where students raise money to help those in need.

The karaoke station

Group of students singing karaoke

Seventh grade teacher Lisa Hooks said, “It’s a great way for teachers to have fun with students outside of the classrooms and build those relationships. We make sure the students know that the money is going out there to help others.”

Over the last week, students purchased tickets in order to play various games and to buy food. Today, students raised nearly $5,000 which will support some of their classmates.

The school accepts donations year-round. To make a donation, call (870) 864-5051.