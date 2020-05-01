Barber, Cosmetology, Massage Therapy, Body Art, And Medical Spa Services May Resume Operations On May 6, Governor Hutchinson Announces

FILE – In this Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 file photo Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has his beard trimmed in Big Mel’s Barbershop, Carmarthen, while on the General Election campaign trail in Wales. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK – Barber shops, body art establishments, body art schools, cosmetology establishments, massage therapy clinics and spas, and medical spas may resume operations on May 6, 2020, under Phase 1 guidelines established to protect the health and safety of employees and patrons, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced at his daily press briefing today.

Required precautions under Phase 1 guidelines for barber shops, body art establishments, body art schools, cosmetology establishments, massage therapy clinics and spas, and medical spas include pre-screening employees and clients, prohibiting walk-in appointments, use of gloves at all times, use of face masks as services permit, and appropriate social distancing.



“We have all felt the absence of these services over the past number of weeks, and professionals are eager to resume their work,” Governor Hutchinson said. “I have great confidence that our stylists, cosmetologists, and other professionals will work very hard to protect themselves and their clients and still provide the highest quality of service.”Phase 1 guidelines for these entities include:

Providers may resume services; however those services shall be scheduled by appointment with adequate time in between appointments to properly clean and disinfect. Walk-in appointments are prohibited during Phase 1.

People older than 65 or those with chronic medical conditions should consider remaining home during Phase 1.

Providers must pre-screen clients for potential COVID-related symptoms before they arrive for an appointment using the following questions:

-Have you had a fever of 100.4 F or greater in the past two days

-Do you have a cough, difficulty breathing, a sore throat, or loss of taste or smell?

-Have you had contact with a person known to be infected with COVID-19 within the past 14 days?

Providers should postpone for 14 days the appointment of any who answer “yes” to any of the questions.

Employees/licensees shall be pre-screened with both the standardized questionnaire and a daily temperature check. Any employee with a temperature of 100.4 F or greater will not be allowed to work.

Services shall not be performed on clients who show any sign of illness such as fever, cough, or runny nose. Signage shall be posted informing clients about this policy.

All persons in the salon/shop/clinic are required to maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet while services are not being rendered. For most entities, occupancy will be limited to no more than 10 persons, including all support staff.

In smaller facilities, the 6 feet physical distancing condition may require that fewer than 10 persons are present at any given time.

Larger facilities (able to accommodate more than 10 persons while maintaining appropriate physical distancing) shall operate no more than 30% of their stations during Phase 1.

Barbers, stylists, and employees shall wear a face covering at all times. A cloth face covering is acceptable for this purpose.

Clients shall wear masks as services permit. A cloth face covering is acceptable for this purpose. Signage shall be posted informing clients about this policy.

Chairs in waiting areas shall be positioned to ensure six feet of social distancing. When possible, clients should wait outside of the shop/salon/clinic until called by their stylist/therapist.

All existing infection control rules remain in effect and will be enforced. Non-porous surfaces shall be cleaned and disinfected prior to use. Porous items shall be discarded after a single use.

Gloves shall be worn for all services as required by Rule. Licensees are encouraged to wear gloves for all other services when able.

Hand washing shall be performed before and after each service.

The Department of Health COVID Infection Control Education module shall be viewed prior to reopening.

Practitioners shall maintain a record of the name, date, and contact information, for each client serviced for a period of one month. This may be accomplished using a sign-in sheet.

Barbering, cosmetology, body art schools, and massage schools shall remain closed for in-person instruction during Phase 1. However, practical examinations are permissible if they are performed on inanimate objects such as mannequins and artificial skin. Appropriate physical distancing shall be maintained during testing.

Find the Arkansas Department of Health directive for reopening barber shops, body art establishments, cosmetology establishments, massage therapy clinics and spas, and medical spas HERE.

