BANKS, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Family and friends of Crissy Hayes came together over the weekend to celebrate for what would have been her 45th birthday.

Loved ones remembered her life by doing a balloon release at White Oak Lake State Park.

She was found murdered in her trailer home on July 13th. There haven’t been any arrests made in this case. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest into her death.