Bank honors former employee who died of Sickle Cell, Mayor joins and presents $9,000 check to fund research

EL DORADO, Arkansas (09/13/19) — Simmons Bank hosted a balloon release for a former employee who died from sickle cell.

Vemetric Smith-Foster, who would’ve turned 48 today, died in 2017 after a long battle to the disease. She was diagnosed when she was five years old. Then, doctors told her she wouldn’t live pass the age of 17.

Foster worked for the bank as a teller for about 10 years. Employees say she was known most for her customer service.

She is also the sister of Mayor Veronica Smith-Creer. During the memorial event, Mayor Smith-Creer presented a $9,000 check to Sickle Cell of Arkansas foundation.

The money was raised from her inaugural mayoral ball that was held before she was sworn in to office.

This is the bank’s second year honoring Foster.