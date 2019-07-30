Ballet Arkansas announces auditions for the Nutcracker

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – (7/30/19) The largest holiday production in the State of Arkansas, The Nutcracker Spectacular features live music from the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, 2 choral ensembles, and a community cast of over 250 children and adults from across the state. A holiday tradition for many families, The Nutcracker Spectacular brings communities together to celebrate the season. This year’s Nutcracker Spectacular cast members will dance alongside over 200 community dancers, share the stage with the professional dancers of Ballet Arkansas, make lifelong memories, and perform for thousands of Arkansans per performance at the beautiful Robinson Performance Hall.

Auditions for this year’s Nutcracker Community Cast will be held on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at Shuffles & Ballet II (1521 Merrill Drive, Little Rock, AR 72211) between 9:00 am and 4:30 pm. Dancers ages 6 and up who have at least one year of dance training and are currently enrolled in dance classes for the Fall semester, may register to audition for a role in The Nutcracker Spectacular. For additional audition requirements (dress code, fees, etc.) please visit https://www.balletarkansas.org/nutcracker-audition or contact nutcracker@balletarkansas.org.

Community cast adults who have dance/acting experience and are interested in participating in this year’s production are encouraged to contact Ballet Arkansas. Dancers who are accepted into the cast will rehearse from September through December, before taking the stage on the week of December 9th – 15th. Registration for the 2019 Nutcracker Spectacular audition opens on July 1st, 2019.

Nutcracker Audition Times

Age 13+: 9:00 – 10:30 am *Sign in at 8:30 am

Ages 6 – 7: 11:00 am- 12:00 pm *Sign in begins at 10:00 am

Ages 8 – 9: 12:30 – 2:00 pm *Sign in begins at 11:30 am

Ages 10 – 12: 2:30 – 4:30 pm *Sign in at 1:30 pm

Nutcracker Spectacular Student Matinee Performance Ballet Arkansas is proud to offer discounted student matinee performances for each of our main stage performances for the 2019/20 season. Each student matinee performance includes a study guide, and a special Q&A with the dancers and Artistic Staff of Ballet Arkansas during intermission, providing a behind the scenes look at the production and the arts. Ballet Arkansas’ student matinee performance of The Nutcracker Spectacular will be held on December 12th and 13th at 10:30 am. All performances are held at the Robinson Performance Hall in downtown Little Rock. This performance will not include live accompaniment. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults, and educators may register their students at balletarkansas.org or [https://www.balletarkansas.org/student-matinees]. All reservations must be made before November 22, 2019.

Nutcracker Spectacular Public Performance Dates/Times/Tickets

The Nutcracker Spectacular takes the stage at the Robinson Performance Hall on December 13-15, 2019. Ballet Arkansas will present four public performances, Friday, December 7, 7:30 pm, Saturday, December 8, 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sunday December 9, 2:30pm. Purchase your ‘sweet seats’ to sit in the best seats in the house, and receive a gift, for $99. Tickets range from $18-102 and are available at [https://www.ticketmaster.com/ballet-arkansas-tickets/artist/2560926] or by calling Celebrity Attractions

Box Office at (501)-244-8800. Tickets on sale June 3, 2019.

