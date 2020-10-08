Bail denied for suspect in Pine Bluff detective’s death

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — A man accused in the shooting death of a Pine Bluff detective has been denied bail after a judge found there was probable cause to hold him as prosecutors prepare a capital murder charge.

Jefferson County District Judge Kim Bridgforth granted a prosecutor’s request and found there was probable cause to detain 19-year-old KeShone Quantarious Smith.

Detective Kevin Collins was killed and another officer was wounded. Smith attempted to assert his innocence in court Wednesday morning claiming there were three witnesses, however the affidavit entered by an Arkansas State Police Special Agent made no mention of witnesses at the scene.

Smith’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 18.