Back to School in Union County: Find out what events are happening this weekend

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 8/4/21 — School is quickly approaching and it’ll be a big weekend in El Dorado as several groups are planning events to send kids back to school.

Here’s what you can expect:

Saturday August 7: Block Party at Morning Star Missionary Baptsit Church located at 2506 N College Ave. There will be food, games and a talent show which will all take place from until 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Plus, for parents who still haven’t tackled that schooly supply list, the church will be handing out free school supplies.

“Of course we will be giving away school supplies but you know first and foremost we’re going to make sure we are pouring into the community on the spiritualside as well so we will be offering prayer and we will be uplifting our community, our kids, our parents just to make sure they are covered,” Event Coordinator, Kensel Green said.

Sunday August 8: The El Dorado Service League is partnering with local barbers and stylists to get your child’s hair cut before the first day of school. This will take place from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Rhetta Brown Elementary School. The haircuts are free for any child in Union County.

“We want every parent to bring their kids out. This will help you. We know that over the last year with the pandemic it’s been a hard time so we want tohelp our kids and we just feel like this is a way that we can help you,” Kristen Davis said.