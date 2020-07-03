Authorities seek man accused of killing ex-wife in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities are searching for an Arkansas man suspected of kidnapping and killing his ex-wife earlier this week. Arkansas State Police said Thursday that law enforcement agencies across the region are following leads in the search for 57-year-old Lavern Blackmon of Conway. State police say Blackmon is charged with kidnapping and capital murder. State police say he was last seen Monday in Little Rock after kidnapping Viola Davis as she left her home in Mitchellville. State police say Davis’ body was found a short time later. Mitchellville, a city of about 400, is located 90 miles southeast of Little Rock.

