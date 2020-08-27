Authorities investigate permits issued without driving test

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas authorities say as many as 1,100 applicants may have been approved for driver’s licenses without taking a driving test.

That’s after three employees were fired for not following proper procedures. Arkansas State Police said it’s investigating after firing the civilian employees who worked at its Jonesboro driver’s license testing office.

The state is sending letters to more than 1,100 applicants who were issued driver test permits that cleared them to get licenses from the office between May 4 and August 17.

The applicants must contact state police to certify if a driving test was administered.