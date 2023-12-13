LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials will hold a news conference Wednesday morning after suspects in a pharmacy burglary were arraigned in federal court Tuesday.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas said suspects from the Houston, Texas, area were arraigned in the Eastern District of Arkansas and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute Schedule II through V controlled substances and pharmacy burglary.

U.S. officials said that the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas, United States Drug Enforcement Administration, United States Marshals Service and Arkansas State Police will be represented.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. A live stream will be available in the player above.