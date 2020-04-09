Authorities: El Dorado shooting under investigation

On 04/08/2020 at approximately 5:24pm, El Dorado Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Cherry and Apple Streets in reference to a subject suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers arrived and located a black male lying in the front yard of 810 Cherry Street.

The victim, identified as 30 year old Dejon Tandy of El Dorado, was found with an apparent gunshot wound to his lower chest area.

Officers contacted emergency medical services and Tandy was transported to the Medical Center of South Arkansas for treatment.

He was later transferred to UAMS in Little Rock, AR.

At this time, the incident is under investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the El Dorado Police Department at (870)881-4800 or Crime Stoppers at (870)863-4636.

