Authorities: Deputy injured by fleeing motorcyclist in Baxter County

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. – A deputy from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Officer was injured over the weekend after authorities say he was hit in the leg by a man on a motorcycle who was fleeing from law enforcement.

According to a press release, Deputy Craig Kocka was pulling over a motorcycle in the Pigeon Creek area because he noticed it did not have a working tail lamp.

Deputy Kocka attempted to make a traffic stop, but authorities say the motorcyclist refused to pull over.

A short time later, the motorcyclist was stopped at a road block set up by authorities near Jade Lane and Country Road 28.

According to deputies, the man refused to get off the motorcycle and maneuvered his way around the road block. In the process, deputies say the man hit a law enforcement officer in the leg as he was fleeing.

Mountain Home Police Department officers joined the pursuit, which went through Mountain Home, until the motorcycle was lost in a subdivision near Baxter Regional Medical Center.

A short time later, a man on foot was found near the hospital parking garage who matched the description of the operator of the motorcycle.

This person was detained, and he provided a false name and false identification information to the officers.

The motorcycle itself was later found leaned up against a utility trailer near the parking garage.

AUSTIN DOUGLAS POTTS, 23

23-year-old Austin Potts was arrested on multiple charges and was booked into the Baxter County Detention Center.

The deputy who was injured was taken to the hospital for his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.