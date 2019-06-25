Authorities: 73-year-old woman helped grandson escape an Arkansas Jail

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – (6/25/19) Pulaski County authorities say a 73-year-old woman helped her grandson escape from the Pulaski County Jail.

Jail staff says Jason Michael Brown, 31, and Geronimo Espericueta, 47, escaped in May.

Jason Michael Brown, 31

Investigators say Brown’s grandmother, Cheryl Dees, was in the area during the escape and purchased a cell phone then gave it to Brown so they had a way to communicate.

Court records show Dees is facing a charge of furnishing implement for escape. The Pulaski County jail roster shows Dees was arrested Monday morning.

Geronimo Espericueta , 47

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Lt. Cody Burk says they are now trying to figure out how the plan came together, which includes, listening to phone calls between the two while Brown was in jail.

“We’ve gone through a lot of phone calls at the jail and trying to determine. Sometimes, when people talk right before that they use cryptic messages and codes and stuff like that,” says Lt. Burk.

Neighbors say Dees is a private court reporter and is loved in the neighborhood.

Authorities managed to arrest Brown in New Mexico but Espericueta was released due to booking errors.

Espericueta is still wanted by authorities.

