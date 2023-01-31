LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said he has reached out to Summit Utilities officials to address the overcharges in energy bills.

Recently a number of Summit customers reported higher-than-expected increases in their utility bills, with some claiming jumps that more than doubled their costs.

Griffin tweeted Monday saying that the company’s CEO assured him that the data processing issue is being addressed. He also added that all incorrect bills have been canceled and are being reissued with the correct charges.

Griffin said that he will continue to monitor the situation to make sure that Summit Utilities treats Arkansans fairly.