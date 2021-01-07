Atlanta resident and El Dorado native, Keisha Tate, reacts to the Georgia Senate Runoff Elections

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — As chaos continues to unfold in Washington some across the country are celebrating the projected Democratic wins in a historic Georgia Senate Runoff.

That excitement being felt here in the ArkLaMiss as many are calling this the beginning of a new era for the country.

“I can’t tell you how honored I am that the people of my home state have decided to send me to the United States Senate,” Newly Elected Senator, Reverend Raphael Warnock said.

Georgia voters like Keisha Tate helped to define this moment in the nation’s history. Tate is an El Dorado native who owned a hair salon in the town.

She’s been living in Atlanta for about 20 years as a celebrity hair and makeup artist. She says it’s a celebration going on right now in the state.

“Everyone is really excited right now,” Tate said.

Democratic candidates Jos Ossoff and Raphael Warnock now the projected winners to represent Georgia in the United State Congress.

Tate says the general elections in Novemeber and especially the senate run-off elections has become a movement.

“People have been making phone calls. They knocked at your doors. They left flyers and they sent a lot of text messages,” she said.

Some in Arkansas joined in to rally supporters. El Dorado Alderman Andre Ruck did what he could from afar to see this state turn blue.

He contacted over 100 of his friends in the state to make sure they showed up to the polls.

“If we can get rid of this old thought process in America, this old dinosaur way of thinking and start embracing the new millennials and the new demographics and the new America that we represent, I think we can all expand who we are as Americans,” Councilman Rucks said.

Both Rucks and Tate say that so much has been at stake and this win gives them hope for what’s to come. Now, Democrats control the Senate ultimately giving them an edge on pushing legislation.

“I want to see the people taken care of,” Tate said. “We are human beings.”

She believes the same revolution that transpired in Georgia can happen in El Dorado and in the state of Arkansas but only when everyone uses their voices for true change.

“I want them to come together. I want them to be powerful. I want them to go for what they believe in as a whole. You know. Come together and love another,” she said.

The projected wins make Jon Ossoff, 33, is the youngest person elected to the Senate since Vice President Elect Joe Biden in 1973.

Reverend Raphael Wornack has become the first black senator in the history of Georgia.