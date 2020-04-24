ASP searching for escaped murder suspect

(KLRT) – The Arkansas State Police and Prairie County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a man who escaped from jail.

47-year-old Earl Parks escaped from the Prairie County Jail just before midnight April 23rd.

According to the Prairie County Sheriff’s Department, Parks was arrested in January for Capital Murder, Abuse of a Corpse, Tampering with Evidence, and Possession of Firearms. He was being held without bond.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s department at (870) 256-4137.

