PRESCOTT, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Rosston man is in custody in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found outside her Prescott home late Tuesday afternoon in Nevada County.

According to Arkansas State Police, 41-year-old Tina Nicole Whitten was found dead outside her home at 502 East 2nd Street South just before 7:30 p.m.

Local law enforcement officers were called to Whitten’s home shortly after 7:30 p.m. after the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department got calls about a woman’s body being found outside the East 2nd Street address.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division believe she was the victim of a deadly attack that occurred about 5:30 p.m. inside the home.

State police say they were contacted by local authorities and asked to lead the homicide investigation.

State police special agents are holding a 48-year-old man in connection with the homicide while a criminal investigation continues and authorities await formal charges to be filed by the Nevada County prosecuting attorney.

According to booking records, 48-year-old John Allen was booked into the Nevada County jail at 4 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder.

Whitten’s body has been taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where a manner and cause of death will be determined.