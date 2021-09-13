Ashley County teen dies in ATV wreck

ASHLEY COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas State Police are investigating a vehicle wreck that claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy.

According to police, they were called out to a wreck on Highway 189 around 1:28 on September 12, 2021.

When officers arrived they began to investigate and they say their investigation shows J.T. Peters, 13, was driving his Honda Foreman ATV on Highway 189.

Police tell us there appears to have been some sort of mechanical issues and it began to overturn end over end.

Police say the driver was thrown from the ATV and landed in the westbound lane of traffic.

