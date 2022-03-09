CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– On Friday, the City of Crossett announced their approval for a Community Development Block Grant from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

According to the City of Crossett, the EC Crossett Youth Center is set to receive a $300,000 grant to make vital upgrades on the facility.

The funds will be used to complete much-needed repairs to the roof, windows and incorporate ADA compliant bathrooms.

Orlando Robinson, Director of the Crossett Youth Center said, “The grant is going to allow us to get everything back into compliance so we can have our programs back, like our after school activities, tutoring and summer feeding programs.”

Originally built in the early 1960’s, the facility served as a hub for youth and residents in the community.

Renovations to the facility are expected to begin this summer.

This repair and upgrade project will bring new life to the community, sparking more residents to become more involved at the Youth Camp.