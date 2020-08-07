Ashley County Medical Center investigates former employee accused of violating federal privacy laws

CROSSETT, Ark. (8/7/20) — Ashley County Medical Center is investigating a former employee they claim inappropriately viewed medical records of 772 patients.

According to a release, ACMC’s policy and procedures revealed that a former employee, who has been identified as a nurse, accessed some patient information for purposes unrelated to care and treatment.

Based on investigations conducted by ACMC, it appears that the limited patient information was only accessed and viewed out of curiosity and not distributed or shared with anyone outside of ACMC. ACMC is continuing to audit the limited patient information that was viewed by the former employee.

Additionally, the investigation has not found any evidence that the employee attempted to utilize any patient financial information and ACMC has notified by letter the persons whose records were accessed as the information became available. The former employee was terminated by ACMC as a result of their actions.

“Our policies and procedures revealed the actions of this former employee and we acted swiftly in terminating their employment and reporting them to the appropriate authorities,” said Tiffany Holland, Compliance Officer, ACMC.

“We are continuing to take steps to report the actions of this employee, notify any additional patients whose information was viewed, continuing to diligently monitor and protect patient information, and provide additional education to our staff.”

“Patient privacy is an extremely serious matter and any failure to protect patient information will subject employees to disciplinary actions,” said Phillip Gilmore, Chief Executive Officer, ACMC.

“We remain committed to our mission of providing the highest quality of care possible and value your continued trust in us. We are constantly focusing on improving our services, facilities, and equipment so that our patients are receiving an advanced standard of care.”

For any patients that have any further concerns or questions, please contact either Kayla Hill, Privacy Officer at 870-364-1242, or Tiffany Holland, Compliance Officer at 870-364-1232