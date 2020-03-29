Breaking News
ULM reports first case of student testing positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

Ashley County Judge confirms first case of COVID-19

Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ASHLEY COUNTY, Ark. – According to the Ashley County Judge, they have just been informed of their first case of COVID-19 in the county.

The judge asks everyone to please continue to practice social distancing as well as regularly washing your hands.

This is an on-going article and we will continue to update it as we receive more information.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories