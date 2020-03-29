Ashley County Judge confirms first case of COVID-19

ASHLEY COUNTY, Ark. – According to the Ashley County Judge, they have just been informed of their first case of COVID-19 in the county.

The judge asks everyone to please continue to practice social distancing as well as regularly washing your hands.

This is an on-going article and we will continue to update it as we receive more information.

