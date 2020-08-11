Ashley County Election Commission gears up for Tuesday’s Election Day to determine next mayor of Crossett

CROSSETT, Ark. (8/10/20) — Registered voters in Crossett will elect its newest mayor Tuesday.

Early voting began last week and ended Monday afternoon. Five candidates are on the ballot for this special election. The Ashley County Election Commission says voting looks a little different this year.

Instead of using touch screened equipment, voters will make their selections on paper ballots. Workers are required wear their masks and so are voters.

“We encourage everyone who lives here, who works here, who has a job here, who is eligible to vote to come cast your ballot for the mayor’s office,” Mike Smith said. “Again, we’ve done everything we can to limit the spread of this coronavirus during this election.”

Voting will last until 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. We will have election results on air and online.

Check out the Crossett area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page to view candid conversations with each candidate.