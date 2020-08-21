As parents and their kids prepare for virtual school, one teacher offers tips to make sure you stay ahead

SMACKOVER, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — As some parents gear up to take their kids back to school next week, others are preparing a learning space for their kids at home.

Soaimalia Pitts and her 11-year-old son Daunte join many parents across the state who are trying to get in the routine of learning at home.

The Smackover-Norphlet School District among other districts across the state have presented two options for parents and their kids: traditional/blended learning and virtual learning.

With the spread of the coronavirus and so much unknown surrounding it, Pitts says having the teachers provide daily instruction while her child learns at home was the only option.







“I just want to make sure that he’s safe,” she said “It’s going to take that one child to come to school and test positive. You never know who that child was around. You never know what teacher that child was around, what principal.”

So, Pitts and her mother created a space, quarantine style, just for Daunte to have throughout the school day. He has all of his supplies, now they’re all just hoping he can get through the year.

“He focuses better in front of a teacher,” Pitts said. “So, from him going to a teacher in a classroom to straight online is one of my worries.”

The district provided each student with chromebooks to use throughout the semester. Pitts believes her son will be able to focus a little more than when students were sent home in March for the rest of the school year due to the coronavirus worsening across the state.

Then, he was using her laptop to complete assignments which often times would be a struggle because he could go to other sites like Youtube instead of focusing on his school work.

The chromebooks will allow for teachers to monitor what each student is doing.

“I just hopes he gives the same focus to the laptop as he does with the teacher,” she said.

Pitts is worried about how this will affect her son socially because he’s not around other kids.

Founder of Teachable Moments, Brenttia Clayton, says there are other ways to keep kids engaged and it starts with the parents. She understands being around other children does help but it’s not the only way to invest in their social skills.

“Your kids can still be social while homeschooling but you will definitely have to practice with communicating with them,” she said. “As a teacher, I always made sure I talked to my students and engaged in conversations outside of academics. You’ll learn so much about them as a person.”

Clayton officially launched her foundation last month which offers a teaching academy service to parents and kids.

She’s currently in graduate school at the Clinton Public School of Service and is a former educator and 2020 Teacher of the Year in the Jacksonville School District.

She also recreated a space for herself, transforming a storage closet space in her small studio apartment to an office area so that she could be available to kids struggling during this pandemic.





“I took that opportunity and told myself what can you do that you were doing in a classroom but bringing it to your own platform,” Clayton said.

Pitts has taken the initiative to hire a tutor for her son in math. Clayton says finding a tutor for your kids and keeping in touch with your teachers is the best way for everyone to succeed during this pandemic.

As an educator of four years, Clayton knows these are challenging times but wants to let virtual parents know that they are not alone.

There are multiple resources online to help give parents ideas on how to present and teach children but most importantly, she says parents should understand that everyday is a trial and error.

“Parents, Don’t give up. Remember your inner child. Remember how you were once 8 or 9 years old and how you would want someone to be patient with you in a time like this,” she said.

“You have to be comfortable with learning from the kids. Trust your process and trust your children’s ability to learn and teach you.”

To learn more about Teachable Moments, visit this Facebook page for more information.