EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Main Street El Dorado recently learned that one of their headliners for MusicFest 34 is a registered sex offender.

On Tuesday, Main Street El Dorado’s Board of Directors met to discuss this information, ultimately deciding to drop the band from this year’s lineup.

Below is the Main Street El Dorado Board of Directors’ statement regarding Artimus Pyle :

“As soon as we were notified of the situation regarding Artimus Pyle’s past, we contacted the booking agent to inform them our intentions to drop this performer from the Musicfest lineup.

The national booking company that was handling this artist for Musicfest agreed with our reaction and has agreed to fully refund Main Street/Musicfest for the deposit paid to The Artimus Pyle Band and release us from the performance contract.”

“Having this former member of Lynyrd Skynyrd and his band perform at Musicfest was a big deal based on the longevity of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s music and this being the vintage return event for Musicfest, but once these allegations came to light, the decision was unanimous to cancel and replace this performer.”

-Main Street El Dorado Board of Directors

KTVE spoke with residents in the community to see what opinions they have after hearing the announcement.

“They had already started selling tickets based on his name being on that stage so I feel sorry for the people who were wanting to see him, but I respect Main Street and our Main Street program because they stood up for what’s right and they are protecting El Dorado,” explains Rexayn Tribble.

“He’s already been convicted so that lets you know he must have really did it. Considering everything I know now, I think it was right for them to drop it,” said Chris Simmons.

Music Fest is set for October 7-8 with a vintage theme of “Back to the Streets.”

To purchase tickets or to see additional information, click here.