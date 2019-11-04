Arkansas woman thrown from SUV & killed in crash in Ashley County

ASHLEY COUNTY, Ark. (11/4/2019) — Arkansas State Police report a woman is dead following a crash on Highway 425 near Crossett.

According to online police records, 39-year-old Angela Marie Craig of Crossett was driving a 2014 Jeep Patriot southbound on Hwy 425 just before 6 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Police say, for some reason, the SUV left the roadway on the right, came back across the road into the northbound lanes, and spun around. Police say that’s when Craig was thrown from the Jeep.

A passenger in the Jeep, 41-year-old Shawn White of Crossett, was injured, but the report does not details the severity of his injuries, but the report does say he was taken to the Ashley County Medical Center to be treated.

ASP says the road was dry and weather conditions were clear at the time of the crash.