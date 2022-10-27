LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released its weekly flu report to the public Thursday morning, showing additional deaths this past week.

According to the ADH, there have now been three flu-related deaths this flu season, with two new cases in the last week. Health officials noted that during the 2020-2021 flu season, Arkansas reported 30 influenza-related deaths.

ADH officials reported 98 new influenza cases within the last seven days. Data shows that 14 Arkansans were hospitalized, pushing the total to 28.

The report shows that 1,482 positive tests were reported to the ADH online database by healthcare providers since Oct. 2.

Health officials noted in the report that the reported numbers only reflect a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state.

To view the full flu report or past weekly reports, visit Healthy.Arkansas.gov.