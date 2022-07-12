LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The Walk to End Alzheimer’s, an event to raise awareness and funds for the disease put on by the Arkansas Alzheimer’s Association, has been scheduled for Nov. 5 at Argenta Plaza in North Little Rock.

On the day of the walk, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease.

The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

Of the 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, 58,000 live in Arkansas, along with 93,000 caregivers.

The Association assures it will monitor the Centers for Disease Control as well as health and safety guidelines for the event.

Participants may walk as part of a team or as an individual. Information and sign-up at Act.ALZ.org/CentralArkansas