Arkansas virus hospitalizations at new high as classes begin

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has reached another new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations as thousands are students are heading back to school.

The state on Monday reported 46 new virus hospitalizations, bringing its total COVID-19 patients to 1,459. That surpasses the record high the state reached last week.

The state’s COVID-19 deaths increased by 31. School began Monday across the state, with most of the state’s public school students required to wear masks after a judge blocked the state’s mask mandate ban.

At least 70 public school districts and charter schools have imposed mask requirements since the ruling.

