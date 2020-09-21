Arkansas Urology hosting free prostate screenings

ARKANSAS — It’s time for the 16th Annual Kickoff to Men’s Health for the Arkansas Urology Foundation and this year they are giving away a free flat-screen tv to one of the men who take part in the free prostate cancer screenings.

The free screenings are taking place over the course of this week, September 21-28, throughout the state.

On Monday, September 21, the screenings will take place in El Dorado at the Arkansas Urology clinic, located at 619 North Newton Avenue. The screenings will be going on from 5:30 pm until 7:30 pm.

You can pre-register by calling 501-320-9122 or by visiting www.arkansasurology.com.

The screenings will also be taking place in the following cities throughout the week: