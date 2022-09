EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, September 12, 2022, from 4 PM to 7 PM, Arkansas Urology Foundation will host free prostate cancer screening at Arkansas Urology El Dorado located at 619 North Newton Avenue in El Dorado, Ark. The event is open to the public.

To register, call 501-410-1187.