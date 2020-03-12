Arkansas Universities send out press releases in response to Coronavirus

(UAM Press Release) – Monticello, AR – Out of an abundance of caution, the UAM campuses in Monticello, Crossett and McGehee will move all instruction to a virtual setting beginning March 12 until at least Monday, March 30. No confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been identified among any campus faculty, students, or staff.

All university instruction will now be delivered in an online format; this is not a cancellation of classes. Students and faculty will utilize Blackboard and email to communicate.

Residential students will be asked to return home or to an off-campus residence as is feasible. Any residential students with a demonstrated inability to leave campus will be accommodated.

A potential case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was identified at Jefferson Regional Medical Center (JRMC) in Pine Bluff and a test has been sent to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for testing as a possible case of COVID-19. The case is being treated by the Arkansas Department of Health as presumed positive. The CDC test could be officially confirmed within three to four days.

On March 9, one UAM student is known to have had direct contact with the presumptive positive individual, and 32 UAM students and four faculty members were in the facility before a COVID-19 test was considered necessary.

No students or faculty who were present at the facility returned to the UAM campus after their potential exposure. None of these students are campus residents.

In cooperation with the UA System, CDC, and Arkansas Department of Health, the UAM command team is monitoring the status of the virus and its impact on university operations.

It is anticipated that courses will resume on each campus on March 30, following spring break. Any changes to the timeline will be posted to the university website, will be sent via email to campus netlist, student list, and will be communicated to the media through the office of public relations.

Updates specific to the Coronavirus and its effects on UAM can be accessed AT THIS LINK.

(SAU Press Release) MAGNOLIA, Ark. – The Southern Arkansas University System Risk Management Task Force continues to actively monitor the public health concerns surrounding COVID-19, or the novel Coronavirus.

The safety and well-being of our campus communities remain our highest priority.

Decisions are based on the fluid information provided by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local health officials.

At this time, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus on the campus of SAU or SAU Tech.

(Southark Community College Press Release)

Overview

While the United States is not experiencing large numbers of people with the novel coronavirus at this time, South Arkansas Community College is reviewing and updating our emergency management plans so that we understand what actions we would take should there be an outbreak in our area.

Will there be school closures?

We do not know yet if the virus will cause closures of colleges, schools, childcare centers, or offices in our area. But we are preparing so that we will be ready to take fast action if needed. Everyone’s health and safety is our highest priority.

Decision-Making

Unlike our local decision making with weather-related closures, our President will follow the advice and direction from local officials, the Arkansas Department of Health, and the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Notifications:

If we suspend operations, you will be notified through our institution’s website as well as through ALERTUS, the alert system South Arkansas Community College uses to send out calls, emails, and text messages to faculty, staff, and students. If you have previously opted out of this service or if your contact information has recently changed, please contact the Registrar’s Office to ensure your information is up-to-date.

