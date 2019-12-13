Arkansas: Unidentified dead body found near I-40

Mayflower, Ark. (12/13/19)— An unidentified dead body has been found off of I-40 near Mayflower in Arkansas.

According to a news release issued by the Arkansas State Police, a property owner was walking along a fence line yesterday afternoon, a short distance off of I-40 eastbound and found a deceased white male lying in the grass by the 137 mile marker.

Mayflower police officers were called to the scene at about 1:30 P.M., and requested Arkansas State Police to initiate an investigation shortly thereafter.

Special agents of the State Police Criminal Investigation Division transported the body to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory, where manner and cause of death will be determined and identity will be confirmed.

The body was found near the area Mayflower officers had stopped a truck the previous night. The driver fled the scene on foot, leaving behind a passenger that was taken into custody by local officers.

The truck was later confirmed to be stolen from its owner in Ozark.

