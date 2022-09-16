LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data shows that Arkansas unemployment is rising, but slightly less than the national rate.

A report released Friday by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services Bureau of Labor Standards program stated that unemployment in the state for August was at 3.4%, an increase from July’s 3.3%.

This is an overall increase in the past year. Compared to August 2021, Arkansas has 28,185 more people employed, BLS program manager Susan Price stated.

For August, Arkansas had a total of 1,317,900 non-farm payroll jobs. Educational services saw the largest gains, with jobs in that category including state and local government education positions adding 3,000 jobs since July.

In the past 12 months the trade, transportation and utilities category saw the largest gains, with 8,000 new jobs. Manufacturing, and also the leisure and hospitality category saw gains of over 7,000 jobs each since August 2021.

The United States jobless rate increased two-tenths of a percentage point in the July to August period, moving from 3.5 percent in July to 3.7 percent.