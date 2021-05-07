Arkansas to opt out of supplements to unemployment from the federal government

FILE – In this July 20, 2020 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson removes his mask before a briefing at the state capitol in Little Rock. Arkansas lawmakers on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, approved a reworked bill that aims to preempt federal gun restrictions following objections from the governor, law enforcement and prosecutors that a previous proposal went too far and jeopardized public safety. (Staci Vandagriff/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The governor of Arkansas announces the end of pandemic related federal supplements for unemployment.

Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed Arkansas’ Division of Workforce Services to stop participating in the federal supplemental unemployment assistance after June 26th.

“The programs were implemented to assist the unemployed during the pandemic when businesses were laying off employees and jobs were scarce. As we emerge from COVID-19, retail and service companies, restaurants, and industry are attempting to return to pre-pandemic unemployment levels, but employees are as scarce today as jobs were a year ago. The $300 federal supplement helped thousands of Arkansans make it through this tough time, so it served a good purpose. Now we need Arkansans back on the job so that we can get our economy back to full speed.” Gov. Asa Hutchinson on opting out of the federal supplemental unemployment assistance.

Arkansas is not the only state to make this decision. Governors in Montana and South Carolina have also opted out of the federal pandemic unemployment assistance programs.