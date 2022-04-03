WARREN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Bradley County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, the Arkansas Prescription Drug Take Back Day, in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, is scheduled for Saturday, April 30, 2022. The state has an official website about the program, and it states that this is the 23rd semi-annual Arkansas prescription drug takeback, which will be held across the state.

Photo courtesy of the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., people can get rid of expired and unused prescription medications in an environmentally safe method. According to the event flyer, two-thirds of teens and young adults who misuse prescription medication get them from the homes of family and friends. The flyer also states that prescription medications are a toxic waste and pose a danger to people, pets, and the environment. The program is also geared toward saving lives.

The organization urged that people be responsible and bring their expired or unneeded medication to a drug takeback location and drop it in the box.

For more information about the program and for secure statewide collection sites click here.