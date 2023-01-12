VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Green Forest English teacher was arrested following accusations of “possible inappropriate behavior” between him and a student.

According to a media release from Green Forest Chief of Police John L. Bailey, Dustin Lee, 45, was arrested at his mother’s house in Van Buren on January 9 and transported to the Carroll County jail on January 11. He is facing charges of second degree sexual assault, internet stalking of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

His bond was set at $75,000. Chief Bailey said that police and school superintendent Dr. Matt Summers were notified on January 4 of the possible behavior by Lee. The chief added that “items of evidence were gathered” that led to an arrest warrant being issued for Lee.

A Green Forest High School website page said that Lee taught 10th-grade English and creative writing at the school.