Arkansas: Suspect dead in officer involved shooting

Bryant, Ark. (12/26/19)— One man is dead and an officer is wounded after an officer involved shooting in Bryant.

Shortly before 8:30 P.M. on December 23, police shot and killed Austin Chase Swindle, age 24, after he allegedly fired a shotgun blast through a door at police officers who had arrived at an apartment complex for a welfare check on him after a call from a concerned family member.

Following the shotgun blast that wounded one officer, Swindle reportedly exited the apartment, brandishing the shotgun.

Swindle is said to have refused orders to drop the gun, then pointed it at police, who then shot and killed him.

The wounded officer is believed to be in stable condition at a hospital in Little Rock.

Following the incident, Bryant Police Department authorities requested the Arkansas State Police conduct an investigation on the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division will prepare an investigative file to be submitted to the Saline County Prosecuting Attorney to determine if the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with Arkansas state law.

Any requests for additional information that may relate to the identity of any officer involved in the shooting or their administrative status may be directed to the Bryant Police Department.

