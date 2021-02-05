Arkansas surgeon general running for lieutenant governor

FILE – In this March 23, 2015, file photo, Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe speaks at a meeting at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Bledsoe says he’s running for lieutenant governor next year. Dr. Bledsoe announced Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, he’s seeking the Republican nomination for the state’s No. 2 constitutional office. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ surgeon general says he’s running for lieutenant governor next year.

Dr. Greg Bledsoe announced Thursday he’s seeking the Republican nomination for the state’s No. 2 constitutional office.

He’s the second candidate to announce a bid to replace current Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, who’s barred by term limits from seeking reelection.

State Sen. Jason Rapert in 2019 announced he was running. No Democrats have said they’re running for the post. Bledsoe has served as surgeon general since 2015.