LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A spokesperson for the Arkansas Supreme Court has confirmed that Chief Justice Robin Wynne died Wednesday night at the age of 70.

Wynne was re-elected to the state bench last November for an eight-year term, his second on the court. With his death, state law outlines that the position will be filled by an appointee named by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Before his time on the state supreme court, Wynne served four years as a judge in District 5 in the Arkansas Court of Appeals after serving six years as a Dallas County District Court judge. He also served as a city attorney in Fordyce and as a member of the Arkansas General Assembly.

The justice grew up in Fordyce before heading to Harvard College for his undergraduate degree. He returned to the Natural State to earn his JD from the University of Arkansas School of Law and later did graduate work at Southern Methodist University.

There was no information provided by the state spokesperson regarding the cause of Wynne’s death.

Wynne is survived by his wife Margo and four sons Robin, Chris, Grant and Hayden.