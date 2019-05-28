CONWAY, Ark. (KARK) - (5/28/19) When he fills in, he follows the lesson plan but he adds a little spin to it.

Mr. Ron says "I always like to get them in a good mood and get them on my side, tell them a silly joke or 2, tell them I can get them a magic pencil and turn them into frogs which I can."

Mr. Ron says he learned that in a course of being in Kindergarten through 12th grade, students will have a substitute to the equivalent of one year.

That's why he believes what he does is important to the kids.

The whole state seems to agree with him as Mr. Ron was awared Arkansas substitute teacher of the year!

