Arkansas students complete first day of school with new guidelines during this coronavirus pandemic

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — After almost five months of being at home, thousands of kids in Arkansas returned back to school today for the start of the school year.

School superintendents across South Arkansas said great preparation has been into this day. Strict measures have been put in place to make sure students, teachers and staff remain safe.

“I’ve been very impressed with the staff and the administration at Hugh Goodwin,” David Ruehr said. “From what I can tell, they have spent a lot of time thinking this through and figuring out how to have school the best way as possible. I couldn’t be more proud of what they’re doing to safeguard our children this year.”

Despite some of those guidelines kids said it wasn’t too much to ask for.

“We had to have Germ-X,” Abigail Ruehr said. “We had to wash our hands. We had to stay 6 feet apart. It was a normal day.”

Ruehr spent the summer preparing his kids to head back to school. While some parents are expecting on-campus classes to end very soon, Reuhr is hoping for a different outcome.

“My friends are giving it 2 weeks until we start to see community spread from it,” he said. “I’m hoping and praying that we’ll get to just have a good school year.”

Aside from parents not being allowed to enter the building and see their kids off to their classrooms, school officials across the region said there weren’t issues other than your typical first day of school problems in terms of adjusting to new schedules and routines.

Governor Asa Hutchinson and Johnny Key, Stater Commissioner of Education, challenged everyone to do what they can to make sure students can remain in school throughout the year.

“We must follow the guidelines. If we want to have a successful school year, it starts when we get on the bus, till when we leave in the afternoon to where we go after that and what we do,” Key said.

State leaders say now that school is back in session, they are closely monitoring new cases of the coronavirus.