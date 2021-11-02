Arkansas state Senate seat special election set for February

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has scheduled a special election in February for a vacant northwest Arkansas state Senate seat. Hutchinson on Friday set the Feb. 8 special election for the District 7 seat held by Republican Sen. Lance Eads, who stepped down last week to take a job with a consulting firm.

The primary for the seat will be held Dec. 14 and a primary runoff if needed will be held Jan. 11. Jim Bob Duggar, whose large family was featured in the TLC reality show “19 Kids and Counting,” has announced he’s running in the special election for the seat.