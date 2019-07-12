Arkansas State Representative Candidate, Roderick Talley, Arrested

**WARNING** Strong language in video

ARKANSAS (KARK) – (7/12/19) Dashcam footage has surfaced capturing a traffic stop involving Roderick Talley, who is running for state representative in Arkansas.

Talley is also at the center of Little Rock’s “No Knock” search warrant lawsuit.

This arrest happened back in June. Talley drove up on another traffic stop and then used his cell phone to record it.

The dashcam appears to show Talley being uncooperative with state troopers and using foul language toward them while threatening a lawsuit.

